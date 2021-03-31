Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Soundtrack Gets Limited Edition Colored Vinyl Release

Fans of the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla soundtrack can finally rejoice, as their wish for a limited edition vinyl release has finally come true. Ubisoft partnered with Lakeshore Records to put out the multicolored double-album containing hours of the game’s original score.

The May 28 release (which is available for preorder through Lakeshore right now) features an entire album dedicated to each composer, with the first disc including 13 tracks created primarily by Jesper Kyd (Borderlands, Darksiders II, and early Assassin’s Creed titles) while the second focuses on 15 of Sarah Schachner’s (Call of Duty, Anthem, recent Assassin’s Creed titles) contributions.

As expected, the album also features one of the highlights of the entire game: the vocal contributions by veteran Norwegian musician Einar Selvik. Even if you haven’t played the game, the album would probably be worth picking up just to have Selvik provide the soundtrack for any Viking adventures you have in the future.

Either way, the deluxe smoky multicolor version will cost about $25 and probably sell out pretty quickly, as these things generally tend to do.

Of course, SPIN has been covering the Viking-themed soundtrack since the beginning, premiering the game’s main theme long before the massive title came out in addition to interviewing the composers.