SPIN Daybreaker: 19 Songs for Your Soul

Welcome back, Daybreakers. We’re cruising back into your life this week with an incredibly soulful roundup of artists that are sure to catch your attention. This collection of tracks is bursting with dynamic basslines, gooey rhythms, and heavenly vocals that’ll transport you into a groovy weekend oasis.

This week’s standouts include three artists reconstructing elements taken from timeless genres and transposing them through a modern lens. First is UK-raised producer SG Lewis, who is reinventing the next evolution of disco that can be heard on “All We Have” which features Lastlings. Next is multi-instrumentalist/producer Luna Li, whose blending of genres invokes a blissful stream of inspiration and can be felt in the dream-soul track, “baby shred.” Ending this musical trifecta is soulful San Diego group, Thee Sacred Souls, who stun with their Marvin Gaye-esque groovin’ blues and bass lines in “Will I See You Again.”.”

Put this playlist on as you chase the sunset, hold your lover (or yourself) closely and vibe into the dusk. As always, sit back, relax, and discover with SPIN Daybreaker.