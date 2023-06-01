What I’m Listening To In June: Liza Lentini, SPIN Managing Editor

Completely obsessed withThee Sacred Souls. Full stop. I envy anyone who hears this band for the first time—they are a pure revelation. That said, they only get better and better the more you listen. Everything you ever wanted in soulful, ‘60s-esque R&B. I’m obsessed.

New album on repeat Fishbone’s new eponymous EP (recorded and produced by NOFX’s Fat Mike) has five fun tracks perfect for summer.

Have you heard? If you like airy and atmospheric (and then some), The War on Drugs’ Charlie Hall released one of the best albums I’ve heard in a long time (Invisible Ink, May 12).

New Release Highlights Best New Artist Grammy-winner Samara Joy is releasing a deluxe version of her (also) Grammy-winning album Linger Awhile on June 16.

On the same day, John Mellencamp releases his thoughtful, powerful 25thstudio album, Orpheus Descending.

Vinyl Shout Out I know I mentioned Rickie Lee Jones’ newest album Pieces of Treasure last month, but since then I’ve been listening to it on vinyl and let me tell you…this is the way to do it. (Not that there’s a bad way, mind you…)

ICYMI I spoke with ‘80s icon Josie Cotton about “Johnny Are You Queer?” and the movie Valley Girl 40 years later. Such a great interview.

What are YOU listening to? Tell us on Instagram @spinmag.