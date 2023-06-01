Instagram Facebook Twitter
Kadeem
Kadeem Continues to Build His Career in Boston
Stephen Stills
Stephen Stills and the Indelible Musical Journey of Captain Many Hands
Beach Fossils
A Rolling Beach Fossil Gathers No Sand

What I’m Listening To In June: Liza Lentini, SPIN Managing Editor

Completely obsessed withThee Sacred Souls. Full stop. I envy anyone who hears this band for the first time—they are a pure revelation. That said, they only get better and better the more you listen. Everything you ever wanted in soulful, ‘60s-esque R&B. I’m obsessed.

 

 

New album on repeat Fishbone’s new eponymous EP (recorded and produced by NOFX’s Fat Mike) has five fun tracks perfect for summer.

Also Read

The War on Drugs’ Charlie Hall Creates An Atmospheric Universe On New Solo Album

 

 

Have you heard? If you like airy and atmospheric (and then some), The War on Drugs’ Charlie Hall released one of the best albums I’ve heard in a long time (Invisible Ink, May 12).

New Release Highlights Best New Artist Grammy-winner Samara Joy is releasing a deluxe version of her (also) Grammy-winning album Linger Awhile on June 16.

On the same day, John Mellencamp releases his thoughtful, powerful 25thstudio album, Orpheus Descending.

 

 

Vinyl Shout Out I know I mentioned Rickie Lee Jones’ newest album Pieces of Treasure last month, but since then I’ve been listening to it on vinyl and let me tell you…this is the way to do it. (Not that there’s a bad way, mind you…)

ICYMI I spoke with ‘80s icon Josie Cotton about “Johnny Are You Queer?” and the movie Valley Girl 40 years later. Such a great interview.

What are YOU listening to? Tell us on Instagram @spinmag.

Liza Lentini

Liza Lentini

Share This

tags:

, , ,

READ ON

Impact

Travie McCoy on His ‘Poignant’ Meet-and-Greet Moment, Being a Role Model for Fans

Community

Voxtrot’s Ramesh Srivastava on Visibility as a Gay Musician

Impact

Bloom Vol 29: Schemas 

Community

Navigating a Crisis: Music Health Alliance Aids an Industry in Peril

more from spin

Photo: Shervin Lainez
News

Speedy Ortiz Readies First Album In More Than Five Years

DeYarmond Edison (l to r: Joe Westerlund, Justin Vernon, Brad Cook, Phil Cook) on Feb. 16, 2006 (photo: D.L. Anderson)
News

Bon Iver, Megafaun Members Unearth Formative Recordings For DeYarmond Edison’s Epoch

Absolutely fabulous: Queens on parade during RuPaul’s DragCon LA 2023, day 1 (Photo: Jennifer Graylock)
Features

THE WAR ON DRAGS

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top