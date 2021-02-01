A Day in the Life of…Caleborate

Love, heartbreak, weed smoke, college loans: 27-year-old rapper Caleborate turns it all into soulful, moving poetry. Nothing the Berkeley, California native has accomplished is by accident—it’s through pure, raw talent—including his 75 million streams, and coveted spots on Spotify and Apple Music playlists. With a solid reputation for kick-ass live shows, his fans will be thrilled to hear he’s planning to release a new album early this year.

For now, he teases with the newly released “What U Want“. His recent single “We Make”, featuring R&B vocalist Samaria and producer Ian McKee’s hypnotic beat. It’s a sultry, sentimental reflection on youth, authenticity, and blackness. “It’s an anthem for anyone who has been underappreciated,” he tells us, “For the youth whose culture has been exploited, for black culture in America.”

Read on to find out more about Caleborate’s average day, perfect day, daydreams, and everything in between.

Time I woke up 9:40 am

Every day starts with Phone calls to my gf and manager and coffee.

Breakfast consists of Potatoes, bacon and avocado and a fruit smoothie.

To get going I always Pray

I don’t feel dressed without My Birkenstocks or house shoes.

Before I start working I must Vibe out for a bit. Get my endorphins up in whatever way feels right that day.

Currently working on New music, expanding my production skills, fleshing out visual and design thinking related to my music, applying my artistic talents to more mediums.

CREDIT: 36Neex

But I’d really love to be Exactly this: locked in, in the studio everyday working on music.

Book I’m reading Program or Be Programmed by Douglas Rushkoff.

I don’t know how anyone ever Completely quits eating processed food.

If I had to play one album on repeat, it would be D’Angelo – Voodoo

The perfect midday consists of McDonald’s, a spliff and some NBA Basketball.

To help get through the day I need Jesus.

Not a day goes by without speaking to Myself.

My daydreams consist of Life without COVID, traveling back to Belgium to record, walking through galleries in Chelsea in New York City, eating out, moving to L.A.

In a perfect day, in a perfect world Create all day, smoke top-shelf, eat shrimp and drink cocktails in Santa Monica or Marina del Rey, create all night, make at least two hits in a day, play basketball, go to a nice dinner, then go to the strip club, then go home. Rinse and repeat.

I’ll always fight for The little guy/girl.

Currently in love with Mastering my craft and career.

CREDIT: 36Neex

Hoping to make time to watch Rock of Love, Seasons 1 and 2.

By my bedside I always have My phone, my laptop, books, notebooks, headphones.

To help get through the night I Play NBA 2K.

Bedtime Whenever I fill up my productivity meter.

When I think about tomorrow, it’s always Tiring. I live in the now.