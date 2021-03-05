Playlists \

SPIN Daybreaker: 21 Songs for Good Times

Our favorite new songs from artists on the rise

Eleni Rodriguez | March 5, 2021 - 5:27 pm
SPIN-Daybreaker-2.7-09-05-1614978861

Tags: Allen Love, Appleby, Ayoni, Boslen, Buddy, Caleborate, Channel Tres, Clairmont The Second, cousin stizz, Dan D'Lion, Deem Spencer, Dominic Scott, Duckwrth, Durand Bernarr, DWY, glbl wrmng, Grip, Johan Lenox, Knox Fortune, Kota the Friend, LeTrainiump, Lo Village, Maeta, Mamii, MIKNNA, Mitch Davis, Modestep, patrick paige II, peach tree rascals, Pell, pluko, Pomo, Rexx Life Raj, sad alex, Sad Night Dynamite, Steve Lacy, Torii Wolf, Young Saab