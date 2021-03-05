SPIN Daybreaker: 21 Songs for Good Times

It’s a great day for another great playlist and as this week comes to a close, it’s time for a weekend celebration. Daybreaker is back with a mix of mellow, hype, and electronic rhythm and flows. This collection of artists tell their stories through poetic lyricism and captivating cadences, paving the way for new avenues of rap emerging today.

Standouts include New Orleans collective glbl wrmng, who melodically stun on “Technicolor.” Rising soulful multi-hyphenate artist, DWY delivers an emotionally rhythmic track, “Everytime I See You Again,” and newcomer Mamii shines with her explorative alternative R&B, jazz-infused edge on “Toxic.”

As always, sit back, relax, and discover with SPIN Daybreaker. Keep up with all new artists and let us know who you would like to be featured in our weekly roundup by following us on socials! (IG/FB/Twitter)