SPIN Daybreaker: 21 Artists Breaking Into 2021

Last year had 2,020 problems, but music thankfully wasn’t one of them. The time has come to venture into a new year of discovering the unknown. The time to discover more artists you love, songs that move you from the inside out, and most importantly, yourself. We’re ecstatic to be kicking off a new year of SPIN Daybreaker in 2021 with 21 new artists who blasted into the new year, ready to make their mark.

This week’s edition with a medley of genre-defying rising artists that quickly have set the tone for what’s to come. Standouts this week include: dynamic vocalist Lilly Carron who carries her own in the vibe-packed, “Superhuman.”, indie heartthrob Ryan Woods who lays his heart out in “how i’m feeling.” and Sacramento-based band Madi Sipes & The Painted Blue who whisk you away into a buttery pop dreamland in “Heaven.”

Go ahead. Sit back, relax, and discover with SPIN Daybreaker.

