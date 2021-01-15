Playlists \

SPIN Daybreaker: 21 Artists Breaking Into 2021

Our favorite new songs from artists on the rise

SPIN-Daybreaker-2.1-09-1610733998

Tags: Alex Amor, Andrew Applepie, Anthony Russo, Araya, Ariza, Bay Ledges, Biyo, Brijs, camoufly, Cannons, chemical club, Delac, Drelli, Emily Kreuger, Greg Spero, Havelock, HEADACHE, Honeywhip, inverness, Jackie Moonbather, KANG DANIEL, Kevin Holliday, King Henry, Lilly Carron, Madi Sipes & The Painted Blue, Ryan Woods, Sam Addeo, Tim Atlas, Transviolet