SPIN Daybreaker: 12 New Songs To Unwind With

Welcome back, Daybreakers. It’s another Friday and looking back at the past seven days, it’s safe to say a wave of hope has been cast across the nation. What better way to complete a week of new beginnings than with new records from promising new artists?

This week brings you a variety of tracks circulating the indie-pop, alternative/soulful R&B, hip-hop and indie-alternative spaces. Whether you want to groove your way into the weekend or destress by slowing things down, this curation will satisfy all moods and will keep your soul in tune. This week’s three incredible standouts include Virginia duo Vacation Manor, who bring nothing but feel-good realness on “Can’t Run Forever,” the man of the R&B hour Mac Ayres and unique multi-instrumentalist CARRTOONS who team up to deliver a soulful romance on “Never Let Me Go,” and Montreal-based hip-hop trio Planet Giza who arrive to shine within breakout hit “When The Moving Stops.”

Go ahead, take some time to unwind and release the week behind you. Rejoice in the weekend ahead and as always, keep discovering with SPIN Daybreaker.