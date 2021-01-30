News \
HAIM, Flying Lotus, Garbage and More React to SOPHIE’s Tragic Death
Avante-pop producer died suddenly at age 34
On Saturday morning, the tragic news broke that SOPHIE had passed away. The artist and avante-pop producer reportedly slipped and fell off an apartment balcony in Athens, Greece while looking at the full moon.
“It is with profound sadness that I have to inform you that musician and producer SOPHIE passed away this morning around 4am in Athens, where the artist had been living, following a sudden accident,” a statement obtained by NPR read.
SOPHIE’s label, Transgressive and Future Classic, also confirmed the news in a statement of its own. “Tragically our beautiful Sophie passed away this morning after a terrible accident. True to her spirituality she had climbed up to watch the full moon and accidentally slipped and fell. She will always be here with us. The family thank everyone for their love and support and request privacy at this devastating time,” the statement from Transgressive and Future Classic said.
Musicians were quick to pay respects and express shock at the pioneering producer’s sudden death.
“you changed music forever,” HAIM wrote on Instagram. “you were always the biggest light to be around. always inspired by you. we love u”
“RIP SOPHIE. Without a doubt some of the most interesting sounds I’ve heard had come from her,” Flying Lotus posted. “All respects to one of the pioneers and visionaries of the craft.”
“Rest in glorious POWER dear @sophie_msmsmsm , magical Scottish trailblazing wonder,” Garbage shared.
See these and more reactions below.
