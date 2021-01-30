HAIM, Flying Lotus, Garbage and More React to SOPHIE’s Tragic Death

On Saturday morning, the tragic news broke that SOPHIE had passed away. The artist and avante-pop producer reportedly slipped and fell off an apartment balcony in Athens, Greece while looking at the full moon.

“It is with profound sadness that I have to inform you that musician and producer SOPHIE passed away this morning around 4am in Athens, where the artist had been living, following a sudden accident,” a statement obtained by NPR read.

SOPHIE’s label, Transgressive and Future Classic, also confirmed the news in a statement of its own. “Tragically our beautiful Sophie passed away this morning after a terrible accident. True to her spirituality she had climbed up to watch the full moon and accidentally slipped and fell. She will always be here with us. The family thank everyone for their love and support and request privacy at this devastating time,” the statement from Transgressive and Future Classic said.

Musicians were quick to pay respects and express shock at the pioneering producer’s sudden death.

“you changed music forever,” HAIM wrote on Instagram. “you were always the biggest light to be around. always inspired by you. we love u”

“RIP SOPHIE. Without a doubt some of the most interesting sounds I’ve heard had come from her,” Flying Lotus posted. “All respects to one of the pioneers and visionaries of the craft.”

“Rest in glorious POWER dear @sophie_msmsmsm , magical Scottish trailblazing wonder,” Garbage shared.

SOPHIE was is a true beauty and a victory to be eternally cherished and inspired by 💔 — of Montreal~she/he/they/them (@xxofMontrealxx) January 30, 2021

i'm real when i shop my face rip sophie 💔 forever real pic.twitter.com/4Si0r8wxOy — MUNA (@whereisMUNA) January 30, 2021

if you make contemporary music u have been inspired by sophie whether u know it or not!!! she was one of the greatest producers of all time… before we worked i would always hear from friends that she made all her music on a little box with knobs… pic.twitter.com/GD5MUYE25b — benny blanco (@ItsBennyBlanco) January 30, 2021

Rest in paradise 💔 angelic genius Sophie. extremely sad day pic.twitter.com/VeF51yyZCJ — Girlpool (@girlpool) January 30, 2021

a star of our generation 💔 pic.twitter.com/hAQOmgRMVR — FKA twigs (@FKAtwigs) January 30, 2021

Sophie was a stellar producer, a visionary, a reference. She rebelled against the narrow, normative society by being an absolute triumph, both as an artist and as a woman. I can’t believe she is gone. We need to honor and respect her memory and legacy. Cherish the pioneers. pic.twitter.com/3kyRl1KabY — Chris (@QueensChristine) January 30, 2021

#RestInPower SOPHIE! You were one of the most innovative, dynamic, and warm persons I had the pleasure of working with at 2019 ⁦@southbankcentre⁩ pic.twitter.com/uzsv0EAWxx — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) January 30, 2021

Heartbreaking news. The world has lost an angel. A true visionary and icon of our generation. Your light will continue to inspire so many for generations to come. Thinking of Sophie’s family and friends at this hard time ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7qr4aI0DDi — samsmith (@samsmith) January 30, 2021

Rest In Peace to SOPHIE. I found myself so consistently inspired by her and in awe of her production. Heartbroken to hear this — FINNEAS (@finneas) January 30, 2021

the loss of sophie is huge. she’s been at the forefront for a long time and we see her influence in every corner of music. if you’re not aware of what she has done then today is the day to listen to all her brilliant work. you’ll hear an artist who arrived before everyone else. — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) January 30, 2021

RIP SOPHIE 💗 u were the sweetest – an icon and a visionary. the world and our community has lost a beautiful soul pic.twitter.com/Nxbvx3hsSU — RINA SAWAYAMA (@rinasawayama) January 30, 2021

Sending all my love and prayers to SOPHIE’s family and friends 💜💙❤️💔🕊 pic.twitter.com/LTMuXIq4ec — Rita Ora ⚡️ (@RitaOra) January 30, 2021

wow. i'm in shock. my heart is broken for the loss our earth has just suffered. RIP SOPHIE. she had so much more to give. cherish every moment of your life and the lives of those you love. existence is so fragile. — 𓆱 ZJ (@ZOLAJESUS) January 30, 2021

I’m heartbroken.

Thank you Sophie Rest In Power!

You will always be remembered as a true game changer, powerful presence and an incredibly original producer ! Your music and production brought me so much joy! pic.twitter.com/VZ1v9UNSb5 — Peaches (@peaches) January 30, 2021

My heart breaks to hear about the tragic loss of our dearly loved SOPHIE. She was a true visionary and inspiration, a phenomenal producer, and pioneer of pop experimentation. May she rest easy with the angels <3 — Beach Bunny (@BeachBunnyMusic) January 30, 2021

Heartbreaking. Rest in power Sophie. Your music will live on and inspire generations to come. I know I will never forget “lemonade” https://t.co/LfiusCty1N https://t.co/V3YebLvMv9 — dillonfrancis (@DillonFrancis) January 30, 2021

We have just lost our most inspiring friend. SOPHIE was a diamond. We can’t believe this is happening.

We love you, see you up there. Yelle & GrandMarnier pic.twitter.com/6QCWEPrVcu — YELLE Ⓨ (@yelle) January 30, 2021

RIP SOPHIE. condolences, love & thanks to everyone sharing beautiful memories of her music & art today — speedy ortiz ÷ haunted painting (@sad13) January 30, 2021

RIP Sophie. Someone who really changed the sound of music. Sound design that felt like sculptures with a perfect mastery of the materials. Character, movement, fun and danger, space. Most of us just try to flesh out ideas, some artists like Sophie have it all figured out. 💔 — Kibbutzy Collins (@atrak) January 30, 2021

Completely heartbreaking news … I'm just in a lost of words … RIP Sophie pic.twitter.com/k31cgqtijK — CupcakKe (@CupcakKe_rapper) January 30, 2021

the world missing a true visionary and pioneer 💔 cheers to the mark you left on so many levels on so many people in so many ways. you used every bit of talent you came into this world with to change the landscape of music and the hearts of many 4ever. rest in paradise SOPHIE ❤️ — ABRA (@abra) January 30, 2021

Music has lost one of the true modern greats. The world has lost a very special person. Really crushing news. The clubs would all be playing SOPHIE. Rest in power, you have earned everyone’s respect for the incredible work you created in your short time here. 💙💙💙💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/PhJndOIXAL — allie x (@alliex) January 30, 2021