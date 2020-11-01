Stevie Wonder Live Debuts New Songs at Joe Biden Rally

Yesterday, Stevie Wonder joined Joe Biden at a drive-in rally in Detroit, Michigan where he live-debuted two new songs he released last month: “Can’t Put It in the Hands of Fate” and “Where Is Our Love Song.”

“The only way we’re going to win this fight, a fight against injustice, is by voting,” Wonder told the socially-distanced crowd. “We must vote justice in and injustice out.”

“I feel this election here is the most important one of my lifetime,” the legendary pianist added. “When I’m in California hearing about a group of people that are trying to kidnap and murder the governor of this state, excuse my language, but that’s some bullshit. Unacceptable.”

Wonder also suggested that instead of a Juneteenth official holiday, the president should give reparations “for the work that we’ve all done over the last 400 years, unpaid.” He also slammed Trump for attempting to dismantle health care in the middle of a pandemic.

“In these times, we are hearing the most poignant wake-up calls and cries for this nation and the world to, please, heed our need for love, peace and unity,” Wonder said in a statement about the new tracks last week.

Aside from “Can’t Put It in the Hands of Fate” and “Where Is Our Love Song,” Wonder’s four-song set also featured his classics “Higher Ground” and “Superstition.”

Watch the full rally below.