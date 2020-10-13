Stevie Wonder has released a pair of new songs, his first solo offerings in years.

“Can’t Put It in The Hands of Fate” features Rapsody, Cordae, Chika, and Busta Rhymes, while the second tune, “Where Is Our Love Song,” includes the guitar playing of none other than Gary Clark Jr. As the titles of the songs infer, they’re respectively about activism, rising to the moment and joining together to face the world’s current issues and how love can help folks overcome the problems of today.

The songs were written and produced by Wonder, and released on Wonder’s own So What The Fuss Music label.

“In these times, we are hearing the most poignant wake-up calls and cries for this nation and the world to, please, heed our need for love, peace and unity,” Wonder said in a statement

The proceeds from Wonder’s royalties will go to Feeding America.

Wonder’s previous studio album, A Time to Love, was released in October 2005. However, Wonder has featured on a number of songs in recent years (including Ariana Grande, Mark Ronson, Big Sean, Common and Snoop Dogg).

Listen to the new songs below.