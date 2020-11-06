Culture \
MISSIO and More Headline Next Week on SPIN’s Untitled Twitch Stream
In the post-election world, Twitch keeps on rolling
Don’t sleep through lunch or you may miss FELIN’s performance on SPIN’s Untitled Twitch Stream later today, but while this week has been stellar, we want to prepare you for what’s coming down the pipeline as well.
Aside from catching this week’s videos on Twitch (or YouTube in the future), next week’s streams bring everything from concerts to DJ sets to some Call of Duty action live on your streaming device. You won’t want to miss performances from the likes of MISSIO, Niiko x SWAE, Charming Liars, or Field Medic, and Michigander is dropping right into the middle of the week with a little hangout and gaming session.
As always, our Twitter and Instagram will both have more updates and reminders over the course of the week. Don’t forget you can subscribe for free with Amazon Prime and watch live at twitch.tv/spinmag during the set times below.
- Monday, November 2 @ 4pm PT / 7pm ET – MISSIO
- Tuesday, November 3 – @ 6pm PT / 9pm ET – Niiko x SWAE
- Wednesday, November 4 @ 12pm PT / 3pm ET – Michigander
- Thursday, November 5 @ 12pm PT / 3pm ET – Charming Liars
- Friday, November 6 @ 12pm PT / 3pm ET – Field Medic