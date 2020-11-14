Jeremih Hospitalized and on a Ventilator After Contracting COVID-19

As COVID-19 cases continue to break records on a daily basis in the United States, Jeremih is the latest in a lengthy list of musicians who’ve tested positive for the virus. As TMZ reports, the R&B singer is in the Intensive Care Unit and hooked up to a ventilator while battling the disease. Though it’s unclear how long he’s been hospitalized, sources have told the outlet his condition has worsened and the prognosis looks bleak.

Many of Jeremih’s collaborators, colleagues, and friends have taken to social media to ask for prayers as the 33-year-old fights for his life.

“Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now,” Chance The Rapper tweeted. “I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him”

“pray for my boy Jeremih he’s not doing good this covid shit is real,” 50 Cent wrote.

Big Sean, Wale, and a number of others in the hip hop community also sent their well wishes via social media. See the reactions below.

