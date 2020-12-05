Jeremih Released From Hospital After Scary Battle With COVID-19

After a harrowing few weeks hooked up to a ventilator in the ICU, Jeremih is back home.

The singer revealed the good news in a statement to TMZ on Saturday morning.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank God and the incredible team of doctors and nurses at Northwestern Memorial Hospital for saving my life. I will be forever grateful. I would also like to thank my family and friends for all their prayers and well wishes. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude,” he said. “A special thanks to Chance The Rapper, 50 Cent and Diddy for their love and support.”

The 33-year-old’s friends and colleagues broke the news when he was first admitted to the hospital with COVID-19, asking fans to send prayers and well wishes as Jeremih fought for his life.

“I would like to thank all my fans and people around the world who prayed for me. I’m getting stronger everyday, and look forward to spending time with my sons,” he added.

His family issued a statement last month to CNN, noting Jeremih’s condition “is rare for a young man his age without underlying conditions.”

“His family would like to remind the world that COVID-19 is real and not to be taken lightly,” the statement read. “Also, It’s important for people infected to quarantine and let their families and friends know ASAP. There’s no shame in contracting COVID-19, and people that have it need to be responsible and considerate of others.”