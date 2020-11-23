Bruce Springsteen Unearths Vintage Footage in ‘The Power of Prayer’ Video

Last month, Bruce Springsteen released Letter to You, one of his best late-era albums. It featured a spirit that harkened back to the band’s rollicking ’80s, and for a few songs on the album, Springsteen reworked some of his earliest material in order to remember old friends he’s lost.

Thus, when he culled archival footage from his youth for his new “The Power of Prayer” video, the message couldn’t be more in front. Also featuring clips of Springsteen and the E Street Band working on the song in the studio, the video is a tip of the cap to the optimism of that era, which is reflected in the footage of Jersey Shore in the summertime during Springsteen’s youth.

Check out the video below.

When he hasn’t been out promoting his new album, Springsteen managed to squeeze in time to appear on a new Bleachers track titled “Chinatown” and in an ad for Joe Biden at the end of the presidential campaign. Prior to Biden’s victory, the Boss floated the idea of moving to Australia if Trump won, which he confirmed in an interview with Daily Show host Trevor Noah.