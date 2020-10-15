News \
Wilco Share ‘Candy Floss’ Demo From Upcoming Summerteeth Reissue
Tune is available now with a preorder
Wilco offered up the “Candy Floss (Demo)” from the Deluxe Edition of the band’s 1999 Summerteeth album, which is due out Nov. 6 via Rhino. The single is available now with an album preorder.
A teaser of the tune can be heard on the band’s Twitter:
Last month Wilco offered an instant download of the title track — the “Slow Rhodes edition” — with a pre-order.
Meanwhile, frontman Jeff Tweedy has been busy with his own project; he’ll release Love is the King on Oct. 23. Tweedy recently shared an album single, “Gwendolyn,” which was accompanied by a video featuring cameos by Jon Hamm, Elvis Costello, Tavi Gevinson, Seth Meyers, Nnamdi, Alex Winter, Norah Jones, Jeff Garlin and many more.