Wilco to Release Deluxe Edition of Summerteeth

Wilco will be releasing deluxe editions of their 1999 album, Summerteeth, on Nov. 6 via Rhino Records.

The remastered versions of the band’s third album will come in two formats.

The CD version will include a previously unreleased recording of their show at The Boulder Theatre in Colorado on Nov. 1, 1999. Aside from Summerteeth’s original tracklist, it also features songs from 1996’s Being There, 1995’s A.M.and their 1999 LP, Mermaid Avenue. This set will also be available on digital formats and streaming platforms.

Summerteeth will also come in a five-LP version that includes unreleased demos, alternates and outtake recordings. Instead of the Colorado gig included in the CD set, one of the LPs will contain a special performance of 1999’s Am Unmitigated Disaster at Tower Records on March 11, 1999 — two days after the album dropped.

And if you pre-order one of the remastered sets, you’ll receive an instant download of “Summer Teeth (Slow Rhodes Edition).”

The 5-LP/4-CD set includes the original album + 24 previously-unreleased outtakes & demos. Vinyl & CD highlight different live shows from the Summerteeth tour in '99. Preorder now & receive an instant download of "Summer Teeth (Slow Rhodes Edition)": https://t.co/DR89RENfW7 — WILCO (@Wilco) September 2, 2020

Aside from the re-release of Summerteeth, singer Jeff Tweedy previously announced the upcoming release of his new book, How to Write a Song, out next month.

Check out the tracklisting for both options below:

