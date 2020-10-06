After announcing his new solo album, Love is the King, along with a pair of tracks last month, Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy has released another new track off of that record today (Oct. 6).

“Gwendolyn” is a midtempo toe-tapper and is accompanied by an epic Jamie Fleishcel-directed video featuring cameos by ​Jon Hamm,

Elvis Costello, Tavi Gevinson, Seth Meyers, Nnamdi, Abbi Jacobson, Alex Winter, Norah Jones, Jeff Garlin​ and many more.

“​She holds my hand between her knees / It’s like a dream, I never know what it means / I only know I’m feeling alone / That’s right when I start missing home,” he sings.

“Gwendolyn” follows the release of “Guess Again” and the album’s title track last month. Love is ithe King was recorded at The Loft in Chicago in April with his sons Spencer and Sammy Tweedy.

The album will be releasing digitally on Oct. 23 via dBpm Records and dropping LPs and CDs on Jan. 15, 2021. Preorder your copies here.

Music aside, Tweedy will also release his second book, How to Write One Song on Oct. 13 via Penguin Random House’s Dutton. To celebrate the release, he’s doing a virtual book tour with Norah Jones on Oct. 13 and Nick Offerman on Oct. 14. Get tickets to these events here.