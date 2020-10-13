Puscifer Announce Global Livestream, Existential Reckoning: Live at Arcosanti

Maynard James Keenan’s Puscifer will “take viewers deep into the heart of the Arizona desert” with the Oct. 30 Global Livestream “concert experience” titled Existential Reckoning: Live at Arcosanti. It starts at 6 pm EST/ 3 pm PST and will remain on-demand for 72 hours.

Tickets can be purchased here.

It ties into the release, that same day, of the band’s fourth full-length album, Existential Reckoning.

“If you’re not familiar with Arcosanti, I highly recommend that you look it up,” frontman Maynard James Keenan says of the concert location in a statement. “It’s one of a long list of examples of architects, artists, actors, musicians, writers, and poets. People who are not necessarily from Arizona but came here and found that creative tick that burrows under your skin here, something that sets you in a motion to respond to this, what I consider to be equal parts inspirational and hostile environment.”

He added: “It’s not easy to survive here. There’s already been a dust devil that’s whipped through here, rattlesnakes, crazy red ants outside of my sleeping quarters which tried to consume my dog. We feel like we’re on the edge of the world. Imagine if you were an extra-terrestrial traveler and you landed in the Southwest and wanted to assume an identity here and blend in, this would probably be a good spot to do that.”

Check out the trailer below.

Festival producer Danny Wimmer further explained the concert location in a statement, saying, “We could do a live stream from anywhere – a sound stage, an empty theater. But this location, at Arcosanti, in the heart of the unforgiving yet beautiful Arizona desert, adds another dimension to Puscifer’s music. Maynard is an artist in everything he does, from his music to his wine to his farm-to-table restaurant. The common thread running through all of it is that he doesn’t take any shortcuts – and he’s chosen an environment that doesn’t allow for shortcuts.

Existential Reckoning album pre-orders are available now. Digital pre-orders include an instant download of both “Apocalyptical” and “The Underwhelming.”