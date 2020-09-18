Puscifer Prep New Album Existential Reckoning, Share New Single ‘The Underwhelming’

Way back in May, Puscifer released “Apocalyptical,” the trio’s first new song in five years. Now, there’s an album to coincide with the track and a lot more.

Maynard James Keenan, Mat Mitchell and Carina Round unveiled Existential Reckoning, an appropriate new album for these times. The band is working as a group of covert operatives, which will be a theme on the album.

Describing the origins of the collection, the band said this in a statement:

“In the Summer of 2016, we received a call from Hildy Berger, Billy D’s loving wife. [REDACTED]. Billy D, rumored to have been carrying nothing but a bottle of wine and a mysterious briefcase, had disappeared without a trace somewhere in the high deserts of the Southwestern United States. Rumors of alien abduction were at the forefront throughout the dark web chatter. Therefore traditional methods of tracking a lost and hopeless drunkard in a dirty leisure suit were not an option. [REDACTED]. We hypothesized the only way to locate the subject was to [REDACTED] construct traversable bridges between intuition and technology, requiring us to explore the metaphorical mycelium between Math and Passion, Art and Order, and Hope and Proof. Through these methods redacted we are able to pinpoint the exact location of both Billy D and the mysterious briefcase.”

So there you go.

The album was recorded and mixed by Mitchell at Puscifer Studios in North Hollywood. The band also shared a new single titled “The Underwhelming,” which you can listen to below.

Existential Reckoning is out on Oct. 30 on Alchemy Recordings/BMG. Check out the tracklisting below.

Bread and Circus

Apocalyptical

The Underwhelming

Grey Area 5.1

Theorem

UPGrade

Bullet Train To Iowa

Personal Prometheus

A Singularity

Postulous

Fake Affront

Bedlamite