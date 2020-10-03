In August, Riley Gale passed away at the age of 34. Now, the Power Trip singer is being memorialized with his own library.

The Riley Gale Memorial Library will be housed in the Dallas Hope Center, which is “the city’s only LGBTQ-focused Homeless Youth Transitional Living Center and extension program.” Organizers recently announced the library plans.

“To honor our friend Riley, we wanted to contribute to a cause that he was passionate about. Dallas Hope Charities was an important organization to Riley,” they wrote on Facebook. “Dallas Hope Charities provides care for those in need throughout the Dallas community. By collaborating and hosting several programs, Dallas Hope Charities provides food, shelter, and services that instill dignity, stability, and hope for all.”

The library will serve as “A place that each [Dallas Hope Center] resident can go to access a variety of books, request books they are interested in that we will provide, and socialize with one another.” The idea of a memorial library stemmed from Gale’s personal passion for books and “love of reading.”

The Dallas Hope Center is asking for money and book donations to ensure the library can open its doors by the end of this year. See the organizers’ full message below.