Riley Gale, Power Trip Singer, Dies at 34
No cause of death was revealed
Riley Gale, the singer for thrash metal outfit Power Trip, has died. The band announced the news in a letter, saying that Gale died on Monday night.
“It is with the greatest of sadness we must announce that our lead singer and brother Riley Gale passed away last night,” the statement said. “Riley was a friend, a brother, a son. Riley was both a larger than life rock star and a humble and giving friend. He touched so many lives through his lyrics and through his huge heart. He treated everyone he met as a friend and he always took care of his friends. We will celebrate Riley’s life and never forget the great works of music, charity, and love that he left behind. You, the fans, meant so much to him, please know how special you are. If you have a memory of Riley please share it, no matter how small, as we remember him.”
The Dallas-based band’s “Waiting Around to Die” from Nightmare Logic, landed on our best metal songs of 2017 list with that album receiving accolades as well, landing ton our best albums of 2010s as well. Power Trip was reportedly at work on their third album.
The music world was stunned by Gale’s death. Here are some of the remembrances.