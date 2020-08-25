Riley Gale, Power Trip Singer, Dies at 34

Riley Gale, the singer for thrash metal outfit Power Trip, has died. The band announced the news in a letter, saying that Gale died on Monday night.

“It is with the greatest of sadness we must announce that our lead singer and brother Riley Gale passed away last night,” the statement said. “Riley was a friend, a brother, a son. Riley was both a larger than life rock star and a humble and giving friend. He touched so many lives through his lyrics and through his huge heart. He treated everyone he met as a friend and he always took care of his friends. We will celebrate Riley’s life and never forget the great works of music, charity, and love that he left behind. You, the fans, meant so much to him, please know how special you are. If you have a memory of Riley please share it, no matter how small, as we remember him.”

The Dallas-based band’s “Waiting Around to Die” from Nightmare Logic, landed on our best metal songs of 2017 list with that album receiving accolades as well, landing ton our best albums of 2010s as well. Power Trip was reportedly at work on their third album.

No cause of death was revealed. You can see the statement in full below.

The music world was stunned by Gale’s death. Here are some of the remembrances.

I just got the news.. He was only 35.. I’m devastated.. Still don’t know how… I’m speechless. So Fd up.. smh 🙏 https://t.co/c1MOo8p4GE — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) August 26, 2020

So sad to hear of Riley Gale’s passing. I only had the good fortune of meeting him once, but he had a way of making you feel like you’d known him forever, instantly. Such a profound loss. Love and deepest sympathies to @powertriptx and everyone close to him. — Jay Weinberg (@jayweinbergdrum) August 26, 2020

Very sad to hear about the death of Power Trip singer Riley. Saw them open for Cannibal Corpse and they were fucking awesome. Sending positive energy to the bandmembers and his family 🖤🖤🖤 https://t.co/pzJU3D0rwk — Robb Flynn (@TheGeneralMH) August 26, 2020

Rest in Power, Riley Gale of Power Trip. We were looking forward to making memories together next year. Our thoughts are with you all. https://t.co/zbuynYcm55 — Coheed and Cambria (@Coheed) August 26, 2020

Completely shocked and saddened at this news. Our condolences go out to family and friends @powertriptx https://t.co/kFRNCuZNp7 — Anthrax (@Anthrax) August 26, 2020

Riley was one of the sweetest guys ever. Anyone who spent any time with him knows that. What the actual fuck. 🥺💔 https://t.co/K8zuK6Lybo — Best Coast (@BestCoast) August 26, 2020

Rest In Peace Riley.

you made a huge dent in heavy music history that will last forever.

our deepest condolences to his friends, family and the guys in @powertriptx https://t.co/bIqlX49dfN — Code Orange (@codeorangetoth) August 26, 2020

Rest In Power Riley Gale. A great frontman, wise beyond his years & bad ass on the mic! You will be greatly missed. Such a loss for heavy music. Our condolences to all who loved him. #RipRileyGale #PowerTrip https://t.co/t26lcEb4oG — Hatebreed (@hatebreed) August 26, 2020