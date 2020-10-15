Korn have just dropped a video for “Finally Free,” off the band’s latest album, The Nothing.

But this video is a little extra special, as the band teamed up with World of Tanks Blitz to give fans an epic visual that also introduces the video game’s new Halloween mode, Burning Games. In this new mode, the video game will now allow “every vehicle on the battlefield will start draining health like a vampire, and players will need to deal damage to their foes in order to get their health back.”

The Burning Games mode will be available to vehicles in Tier V and above from Oct. 16 to Oct. 24.

“I really like World of Tanks Blitz,” singer Jonathan Davis said in a statement. “It’s true to the era, there are a lot of great tanks in there, and you don’t just jump in and start shooting. I think there is a connection between rock and video games because video games are intense and rock ’n’ roll music is intense. It seems like they have always gone hand in hand.”

How did Korn get involved in all of this?

“Wargaming is no stranger to musical collaborations, having teamed up with Iron Maiden, Swedish metallers Sabaton, and punk rock outfit, The Offspring, for previous projects,” Andrey Ryabovol, product director of World of Tanks Blitz, said in a statement. “Korn is the perfect partner for our Halloween event, and we can’t wait for rock fans and World of Tanks Blitz players to experience this exciting collaboration.”

Korn previously released “Can You Hear Me” and covered “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” with Yelawolf for charity.