Korn latest visual to come from The Nothing doesn’t pull any punches.

In the video for “Can You Hear Me” that is directed by Adam Mason. the band tackles voyeurism, smartphone addiction, and psychological obsession and the problems that these things can ultimately manifest. In the case of this video, it is total mayhem. Emojis lurk in the background as musicians perform on TV as a mysterious person looks on.

The Nothing is Korn’s 10th studio album. It was produced by Nick Raskulinecz and debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard Top 200.

Korn is set to hit the road with Faith No More this summer.

Check out the video below: