Korn and Yelawolf Cover ‘The Devil Went Down to Georgia’

Raise your hand if you expected Korn and Yelawolf to collaborate. Now, raise your hand if you ever thought you’d see the two join forces to cover a Charlie Daniels song. Yep, not many — if any — thought that would happen. But it did.

The Jonathan Davis-led band enlisted the rapper to tackle the recently departed Daniels’ “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.” The metal version of the song, released Tuesday, is available on Bandcamp. All of the proceeds will go to Awakening Youth, a charity that helps young people who have lost a parent realize positive change in their lives.

“We’re very excited to bring you our cover of the late, great Charlie Daniels’ infamous track, ‘The Devil Went Down To Georgia,'” reads a statement on Korn’s Bandcamp. “Charlie left a musical legacy that goes beyond just one genre, and we want to honor his talent and influence with our own rendition of his song. It is available exclusively via Bandcamp, where 100% of all proceeds are being donated to the non-profit organization, Awakening Youth. Special thanks to our boy Yelawolf for jumping on the track with us.”

Davis added: “I’ve always said it, but country music is some of the darkest ever. Merle Haggard, Buck Owens, and, of course, Charlie Daniels all turned pain into some really powerful music that sounded alive. ‘The Devil Went Down To Georgia’ is a classic story, and we wanted to release it now to help others in need.”

Korn will go live on their Instagram today at 3 pm PST to talk about their Charlie Daniels fandom.

Listen to the song below.