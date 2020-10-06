As they prepare to drop their latest album, As Long As You Are on Friday (Oct. 9), Future Islands has released a new video for “Born in a War.”

Created by award-winning American artist Wayne White and his son, Woodrow, the visual — a collaboration that was six years in the making — takes a hard look at the U.S., consumption and capitalism.

“We first met with Wayne White back in 2014 to discuss collaborating on a music video,” the band said in a statement. “We’ve been wanting to work with him since then. We’re stoked that we were finally able to work together on the video for Born in a War. We love the puppets he created and his unique interpretation of the song.”

Future Islands previously released “Thrill” and “For Sure.”

To commemorate their new record, the band will be launching a virtual listening party starting tomorrow (Oct. 7) at 10 a.m. EST. As Long As You Are listening, together gives fans the chance to hear the new album early. You can find more info about this event here.

Future Islands will also be hosting the only live performance they’ll be doing in 2020. “A Stream of You and Me” will happen on Oct. 9, filmed in Maryland, and featuring a light show by artist Pierre Claude. Find out more about the show here and see the trailer below.

If you still need more Future Islands in your life, check out the recent SPIN feature on the band and their new album here.