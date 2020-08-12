Consummate live quartet Future Islands are back with a new album in the fall.

The Baltimore-based band will release their sixth studio LP, As Long As You Are, on Oct. 9 via 4AD.

The new record welcomes touring drummer Mike Lowry as an official full-time Future Islands member and songwriter for the new record. They also took over the co-production duties with engineer Steve Wright at Wrightway Studios in Baltimore.

As Long As You Are will be released digitally and in a number of physical formats including CD, standard black vinyl, petrol blue vinyl (4AD and indie stores only), fluorescent orange vinyl (band store only) and cassette (4AD Store, band store and US indies only). You can preorder any of these versions here.

To celebrate the new album’s release in October, Future Islands will do a special hometown show in Baltimore that will be available for livestream. To learn more about tickets and get some limited edition As Long As You Are merch, head over to the Future Islands online store.

The band also released the video for their new single, “Thrill.” Directed by Samuel T. Herring; the video shows the Future Islands frontman looking straight to camera and giving a simple yet emotional performance of the ballad. It is a complete 180 from their action-packed clip of the lead single, “For Sure,” which dropped in early July.

Watch Future Islands video for “Thrill” and see the tracklist for As Long As You Are below.

As Long As You Are Tracklisting

1. “Glada”

2. “For Sure”

3. “Born In A War”

4. “I Knew You”

5. “City’s Face”

6. “Waking”

7. “The Painter”

8. “Plastic Beach”

9. “Moonlight”

10. “Thrill”

11. “Hit The Coast”