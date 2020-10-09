Flaming Lips Perform Tiny Desk Concert In Their Signature Bubbles

The Flaming Lips performed four songs in a new NPR Tiny Desk concert from their Oklahoma hideout. As you’d expect from the alt veterans, they performed safely inside of their signature bubbles.

They performed a couple of tunes from American Head, their latest studio album that’s out now and a couple of favorites from over the years.

Watch the 20-minute set below.

SPIN spoke with singer Wayne Coyne about the some of the odd inspirations for American Head and originally said that the Lips would be performing shows in bubbles later this year. You can read our full interview with Coyne here.

Check out the setlist below:

“Will You Return/When You Come Down”

“God And The Policeman”

“Be Free, A Way”

“It’s Summertime”