A few weeks after releasing “Flowers of Neptune 6,” which features guest vocals from Kacey Musgraves, the Flaming Lips have announced their 21st studio album.

Titled American Head, the album will feature 13 songs and another appearance by Musgraves on “God and the Policeman.” The album is produced by longtime collaborator Dave Fridmann and the Lips themselves.

In addition to the announcement, the group shared a video for “My Religion Is You,” which has a similar steady ballad type of vibe to “Flowers of Neptune 6.”

“The music and songs that make up the American Head album are based in a feeling. A feeling that, I think, can only be expressed through music and songs. We were, while creating it, trying to NOT hear it as sounds… but to feel it. Mother’s sacrifice, Father’s intensity, Brother’s insanity, Sister’s rebellion…I can’t quite put it into words,” Wayne Coyne said in a statement.

“Something switches and others (your brothers and sisters and mother and father…your pets) start to become more important to you…in the beginning there is only you… and your desires are all that you can care about…but… something switches.. I think all of these songs are about this little switch,” he continued.

The Lips also appeared on The Late Show in their famous bubbles not too long ago either.

American Head is out Sept. 11 via Warner Records. Check out the video and tracklisting below:

1. Will You Return / When You Come Down

2. Watching the Lightbugs Glow

3. Flowers Of Neptune 6

4. Dinosaurs On The Mountain

5. At The Movies On Quaaludes

6. Mother I’ve Taken LSD

7. Brother Eye

8. You n Me Sellin’ Weed

9. Mother Please Don’t Be Sad

10. When We Die When We’re High

11. Assassins of Youth

12. God and the Policeman (Feat. Kacey Musgraves)

13. My Religion Is You