Travis Scott Recruits Young Thug, M.I.A. for ‘FRANCHISE’

Travis Scott has really been feeding his fans these past few months… both literally and figuratively.

After partnering with McDonald’s for the litty-est lunch in all the land with the Travis Scott Meal, the rapper brought his feature-packed rodeo back to wax with a new single on Friday.

“FRANCHISE,” Scott’s latest track, hears the hip-hop superstar join forces with two of music’s most recognizable voices in M.I.A. and Young Thug.

The dynamic team-up, while unexpected, proves Scott is a real franchise player and knows a thing or two about assembling the right musical team. And its video, directed by Scott and White Trash Tyler, sees the superstar do the unimaginable by prancing around Michael Jordan’s Chicago-area mansion; a concept big enough to land it in select IMAX theatres before showings of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet today.

The gnarly musical concoction features colorful cover art from George Condo and was originally available to pre-order on Scott’s website for 69 cents. On it, both Thug and M.I.A. boast their own verse over a booming bass signature to Trav, but they make it work.

And after seeing what he did with Cudi on the Fortnite-backed track “THE SCOTTS,” his latest drop will be sure to see some McNumbers from the certified, franchise-dawning (and white-T-dawning) superstar.

Check out the official video below: