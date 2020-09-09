M.I.A. Drops New Stay-At-Home Club Anthem ‘CTRL’

Welcome back, M.I.A.

The decorated British rapper and singer released a new track, “CTRL,” on Wednesday (Sept. 9) via her website OHMNI.com. But she has a message for fans who might think it’s a single from her next album.

“CTRL! A SONG FOR 2020,” M.I.A. wrote. “This is not a song from M.I.A.’s upcoming highly anticipated IIIIIIth LP. It was made for the HERE + NOW, TODAY.”

The booming track and colorful electronic visuals would be perfect for a club setting or rave, but with the way 2020 is looking, it might just be the stay-at-home club banger of the year.

M.I.A.’s latest release was “OHMNI 202091,” which dropped just as much of the world was shutting down in March. Before that, her last full body of work was her 2016 project AIM. Back in July, we saluted the 10th anniversary of her /\/\/\Y/\ album.

Check out M.I.A.’s latest track on OHMNI.com.