Beck, Jeff Tweedy and More Cover Daniel Johnston For Honey I Sure Miss You Tribute

September 11 marked the year anniversary of Daniel Johnston’s death, and Electric Lady Studios curated a star-studded tribute to the quirky singer-songwriter to commemorate his life.

Honey I Sure Miss You, A Tribute To The Life Of Daniel Johnston aired Friday night and featured intimate, home performances from Beck, Jeff Tweedy, Phoebe Bridgers, and more covering their favorite songs from the beloved artist, along with never-before-seen home video of Johnston, art, poetry, and more.

“I’m just a huge fan of Daniel Johnston’s drawings and music and recognize how beloved he is, especially within the music community,” says Electric Lady managing partner Lee Foster in a statement. “If you’re a fan, you’re usually a fanatic, and when I started reaching out to musician and industry friends for video submissions, the answer was almost always an all-caps ‘YES.’ People want to celebrate him.”

In addition to Honey I Sure Miss You, Electric Lady also curated a collection of Johnston’s original artwork, which is currently displayed in the recording facility’s famed Studio A.

Watch the full tribute and see the set list below.

Honey I Sure Miss You, A Tribute To The Life Of Daniel Johnston setlist

Jeff Tweedy – Cold Hard World

Maya Hawke and Jesse Harris – Devil Town

Devendra Banhart – Dream

Lucius – Walking the Cow

Cut Worms – To Go Home

Claud – Frankenstein Love

The Lemon Twigs – Scuttle Butt

Waxahatchee – I Had Lost My Mind

Adam Green – Casper the Friendly Ghost

Fontaine’s DC – I Live My Broken Dreams

Zella Day – Some Things Last A Long Time

Kevin Morby – Brainwash

Phoebe Bridgers – Peek-A-Boo

Beck – True Love Will Find You In The End

Daniel Johnston – When I Met You

And Special Guest: Jody Seabody and the Whirls – Worried Shoes