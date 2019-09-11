News \
Beck, Mountain Goats, Zola Jesus, More Pay Tribute to Daniel Johnston
Daniel Johnston died on Tuesday night, reportedly following a heart attack. The Austin-based singer-songwriter was 58. He counted Kurt Cobain, Tom Waits, and many more fellow musicians as fans of his emotionally intense and sometimes whimsical lo-fi recordings and visual art, and the 2005 documentary The Devil and Daniel Johnston, about Johnston’s mental health struggles, brought his work to an even wider audience. Below, we’ve collected tributes from musicians and other notable figures to the late great songwriter. This post may be updated as more react to the news.
