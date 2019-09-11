News \

Beck, Mountain Goats, Zola Jesus, More Pay Tribute to Daniel Johnston

daniel-johnston
CREDIT: Jordi Vidal/Redferns

Daniel Johnston died on Tuesday night, reportedly following a heart attack. The Austin-based singer-songwriter was 58. He counted Kurt Cobain, Tom Waits, and many more fellow musicians as fans of his emotionally intense and sometimes whimsical lo-fi recordings and visual art, and the 2005 documentary The Devil and Daniel Johnston, about Johnston’s mental health struggles, brought his work to an even wider audience. Below, we’ve collected tributes from musicians and other notable figures to the late great songwriter. This post may be updated as more react to the news.

Beck

The Mountain Goats

Death Cab for Cutie

Zola Jesus

Har Mar Superstar

Bob Nastanovich

Clairo

Judd Apatow

Mark Duplass

Thundercat

Tom Scharpling

Open Mike Eagle

Glen Hansard

Jack Antonoff

Kevin Morby

View this post on Instagram

All the good ones leaving us. Thanks for everything and rest easy DJ. You’ve been a constant source of joy and inspiration to us all. If anyone in this world has earned their wings it’s you xoxo . . . I shared this story last year after revisiting The Devil And Daniel Johnston and being blown away by it twice over…but the first time I saw that doc was in high school with my friend Griffin. After we left the theatre we looked up his parents phone number in the white pages and called his house in Texas and said we worked for a magazine and we had an interview with Daniel, and just like that, they put him on the phone. We spoke briefly about the Beatles and who knows what else. We simply couldn’t believe we were speaking with one of our heroes. Griffin later went on to visit Daniel and play music with him for a day. I saw him a few years later with @cassieramone in New York. I remember him up there singing with his lyric sheets and looking happy. Daniel was a spark of magic.

A post shared by Kevin Morby (@kevinmorby) on

Tosten Burks
Tags: daniel johnston