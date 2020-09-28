Beabadoobee will be releasing her long-awaited debut album, Fake It Flowers in a few weeks. But she wanted to give fans a treat with a new single.

“How Was Your Day?” shows us yet another side of the breakout UK singer. Her airy vocals float over electric guitar strumming as we see clips from her everyday life. From rehearsals to snippets of time spent with her brother, friends and significant other, the visual is an intimate look a what makes Beabadoobee who she is. And in a weird way, it gives us a sense of closeness despite the current pandemic times that we’re in.

“How Was Your Day?” is the fourth single off the forthcoming LP. She previously has released “Sorry,” “Care” and “Worth It” She also contributed to Soccer Mommy’s Singles Series in June.

Watch Beabadoobee’s video for “How Was Your Day?” below.

Fake It Flowers releases on Oct. 16 via Dirty Hit, and you can preorder it here.