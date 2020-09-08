Beabadoobee has just released her latest single, “Worth It.” Check the tune below.

“Worth It” is Beabadoobee’s third single off her upcoming debut album, Fake It Flowers, which releases on Oct. 16 via Dirty Hit. She previously released “Sorry” and “Care” as well as contributed to Soccer Mommy’s Singles Series in June.

She also just released the 2021 dates for her UK and Ireland tour.

UK & Ireland Tour!!!! Pre-order 'Fake It Flowers' from the Dirty Hit store to access exclusive pre-sale tickets! I’m sooo ExCitttteeeD https://t.co/APBmNbRI1J pic.twitter.com/2hJQYtNUmX — beabadoobee (@beabad00bee) September 7, 2020

You can preorder Beabadoobee’s Fake It Flowers here.