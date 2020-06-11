New Music \
Soccer Mommy Drops Latest Singles Series Offering With Beabadoobee
Net proceeds from series will go to Oxfam's COVID relief fund and National Bail Out
With everyone still social distancing, Soccer Mommy, aka Sophie Allison, has been keeping her fans entertained with a digital tour and her song project, Soccer Mommy & Friends Singles Series.
Allison kicked off her the Song Series on Bandcamp with Jay Som in May, which features demo sessions of the artists’ songs. In the second volume of the project, Allison brought on singer-songwriter Beabadoobee, who offered up a new version of her song, “If You Want To.”
“I’m excited to be a part of this compilation with Soccer Mommy,” Beabadoobee said in a statement. “We met last year in London and have a lot of musical similarities. I’m honoured [sic] to help in any way with the proceeds going to charities for COVID and BLM. My song on the compilation is an original demo of ‘If You Want To’ recorded in London before recording the full band version.”
Meanwhile, Allison chose “night swimming.” “I wanted to put this demo out because I like how stripped back and simple it is,” she said about her selection. “It’s not that far off from the album version but it just kind of gets to the core of the song.”
Net proceeds from all the songs will be split between Oxfam’s COVID relief fund, which was the main benefactor when the project started, and now National Bail Out, which helps the fight against police brutality and systemic racism.
Future Single Series releases will featuring Andrew VanWyngarden of MGMT and SASAMI.
See Soccer Mommy’s message below.
View this post on Instagram
vol. 2 of the soccer mommy & friends singles series is out now. this week we've got @radvxz’s fantastic demo of “if you want to" paired with my demo of “night swimming"! available only on @bandcamp. pre-order the full series now to get vol. 1 + 2 instantly and the upcoming volumes as they're released. link in bio. the bandcamp net profits from the singles series were initially going entirely to @oxfaminternational's covid-19 relief fund, but moving forward will be split between oxfam and @nationalbailout to help the important fight against police brutality and systematic racism. artwork by @abbyportner
