With everyone still social distancing, Soccer Mommy, aka Sophie Allison, has been keeping her fans entertained with a digital tour and her song project, Soccer Mommy & Friends Singles Series.

Allison kicked off her the Song Series on Bandcamp with Jay Som in May, which features demo sessions of the artists’ songs. In the second volume of the project, Allison brought on singer-songwriter Beabadoobee, who offered up a new version of her song, “If You Want To.”

“I’m excited to be a part of this compilation with Soccer Mommy,” Beabadoobee said in a statement. “We met last year in London and have a lot of musical similarities. I’m honoured [sic] to help in any way with the proceeds going to charities for COVID and BLM. My song on the compilation is an original demo of ‘If You Want To’ recorded in London before recording the full band version.”

Meanwhile, Allison chose “night swimming.” “I wanted to put this demo out because I like how stripped back and simple it is,” she said about her selection. “It’s not that far off from the album version but it just kind of gets to the core of the song.”

Net proceeds from all the songs will be split between ​Oxfam’s COVID relief fund, which was the main benefactor when the project started, and now ​National Bail Out​, which helps the fight against police brutality and systemic racism.

Future Single Series releases will featuring Andrew VanWyngarden of MGMT and SASAMI.

See Soccer Mommy’s message below.

You can get Soccer Mommy & Friends Single Series volumes 1 and 2 on Bandcamp now.