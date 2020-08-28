Ty Dolla $ign, Nicki Minaj Reunite on New Track ‘Expensive’

Hosting Nicki Minaj on any track in 2020 is guaranteeing yourself a mega-hit. And that’s exactly what Ty Dolla $ign just did with the release of his latest single, “Expensive.”

Fresh off the release of “Ego Death,” featuring Kanye West, Skrillex and FKA Twigs, Ty is giving us even more features to listen to before the summer ends. “Expensive” features a rapid-fire Minaj, coming off of two chart-toppers with Doja Cat (“Say So”) and Tekashi 6ix9ine (“TROLLZ”). And her just-released appearance on Ty’s girl-appreciating track could easily see similar success, after fans have waited for her unreleased verse on “New Body,” a West song she bodied with Ty, has yet to see the light of day on streaming services.

“Expensive’ is all about showing your girl that she deserves only the finest things in life,” Ty said in a release. “I wanted to put a female on the song and Nicki was the only voice I could hear on it. So when I sent her the record and she sent her verse right back, I knew we had a hit on our hands. Love to the Queen for blessing this song with another iconic verse.”

The track features Ty displaying his signature hypnotic vocal runs with the help of producers damn james!, Blueysport, williamvanzandt and OkayJJack joining him behind the boards. And its video, directed by Romain Laurent, sees him secure the bag in the most literal way possible as shopping bags fly out of his car and bury him in front of his home.

Check out the video below and count your lucky stars that we’re already seeing a new Nicki verse before the summer ends: