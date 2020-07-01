Ty Dolla $ign, Skrillex, FKA Twigs and Kanye West walk into a bar… Wait, that’s just a new single.

In a collaboration that could best be described as the second coming of West’s single “Fade,” Ty came through today with his latest collaboration-heavy track “Ego Death.”

Featuring samples that only West or Skrillex can throw together, the (probably) bouncy instrumental to “Fade,” a West verse referencing Watch the Throne and Twigs’ magic touch, Ty’s latest single is a flex of his connections just as much as it’s a flex of his raspy vocals. The track also features serpentwithfeet, who worked with Ty on last year’s “Receipts.”

“‘Ego Death’ is a very special record,” Ty said in a statement. “It’s always an honor working with my brother ‘Ye. He’s a genius and we make incredible records every single time we link up. Skrillex and Twigs came in and blessed us with the magic that only they can put on the record. I played it once at a house party and everyone went crazy. A clip leaked online and shit but that’s all good. I just had to find the right time to put it out, so I’m excited that it’s finally THAT TIME! My new album is done and it’s coming very soon. Shout to my fans for being patient while I made sure it was perfect, it’s worth the wait…it’s my best work yet. I can’t wait for y’all to hear it!”

Check out the single below and take a look at Ty’s 2019 SPIN cover story here.