In June, Tom Petty’s estate announced that the long-awaited Wildflowers box set would finally see the light of day. They shared an unreleased demo of “You Don’t Know How It Feels” from it, and now there’s more.

On Wednesday (Aug. 5), the estate released “There Goes Angela (Dream Away),” another home recording from the collection.

But there’s a catch.

If you want to hear it, you need to go to Tom Petty’s website and go through a quiz to unlock it. Sorry, those are the rules.

Ultimately, if the quiz works out in your favor, Petty’s latest previously unreleased drop can be downloaded right to your computer.

“There Goes Angela (Dream Away)” is an easygoing, acoustic track with a smooth harmonica opening that’s fit for any diehard Petty fan. It’s lyrics come straight from the mind of one of music’s best songwriters — “One day I’ll be back, One day I’ll be home, Right now I’ve got some things to do out on the road” — and remind us just how talented the rock icon was with a pen in hand.

For now, there’s no release date for the Wildflowers box set, but it looks like it could come sooner than later.

To complete Petty’s quiz and (hopefully) listen to the new single, you can try your luck and test your Petty knowledge here.