Pharrell Williams and Jay-Z are surprising us with a new collaboration that’s set to release tomorrow (Aug. 21).

“Entrepreneur” is about not only combating systemic injustice, but also encourages the black community to follow that ambition.

ENTREPRENEUR 🙏🏾 midnight ET pic.twitter.com/nOrT4zijj0 — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) August 20, 2020

“The intention for a song was all about how tough it is to be an entrepreneur in our country to begin with,” Williams told Time. “Especially as someone of color, there’s a lot of systemic disadvantages and purposeful blockages. How can you get a fire started, or even the hope of an ember to start a fire, when you’re starting at disadvantages with regards to health care, education, and representation?”

He also added, “The song is trying to communicate that when we stick together, treat each other better and welcome each other, there’s more money and more opportunity for everyone,” Williams says.

While we’re not sure about the extent of Jay-Z’s contribution, Time reveals a bit of his verse.

“Black Twitter, what’s that? When Jack gets paid, do you?,” he delivers, referring to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, adding, “For every one Gucci, support two FUBU’s.”

The release of “Entrepreneur” times with Time magazine’s release of The New American Revolution, a special issue of Time curated by Williams. It features an interview with Williams discussing America’s history with racism and what a “black future” looks like.

Earlier this summer, Williams joined Virginia governor Ralph Northam to announce Juneteenth as a state holiday.

Williams has also made the sheet music for “Entrepreneur” available for free. It has all the parts, including lead and background vocals, sound effects, strings, drums, woodwind section and even the glockenspiel. You can download all the sheet music here.

Watch the teaser for Pharrell Williams and Jay-Z’s “Entrepreneur” below.