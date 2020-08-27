Greg Dulli and Mark Lanegan Team to Cover Bob Dylan’s ‘Girl From the North Country’

Greg Dulli’s song “A Ghost,” taken from his 2020 solo LP Random Desire, will be released on a blue vinyl 7″ this Saturday (Aug. 29) for Record Store Day, with a new B-side cover of Bob Dylan’s “Girl From The North Country” featuring long-time collaborator Mark Lanegan.

Listen to the song below.

Dulli, frontman of the Afghan Whigs, has teamed with Lanegan, formerly of Screaming Trees, for numerous projects, including the Twilight Singers and the Gutter Twins.

Recently, we caught up with Lanegan, who had a lot to say about his new album, his autobiography and technology. He also covered Galaxie 5000’s “Summertime” with Dylan Carlson. As for Dulli, we spoke with him earlier this year about his solo album and he recently gave us his prediction for the 2020 baseball season.