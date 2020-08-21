Screaming Trees alum Mark Lanegan and Earth singer/guitarist Dylan Carlson dropped their take on “Summertime” as part of the ongoing Galaxie 500 series, a video project of 20 bands covering songs from the short-lived but influential trio that formed in the late ’80s. The initial plan was a concert of Galaxie 500 covers in conjunction with Record Store Day, but it was scuttled due to the pandemic.

In a statement from Los Angeles, Mark Lanegan states: “Dylan Carlson and I giving the garage treatment to one of my favorite songs by one of the all-time great bands.” In the clip, Lanegan sings and plays tambourine, while Carlson is on guitar. The song is from Galaxie 500’s third and final album, 1990’s This is Our Music.

Other artists participating in the Galaxie 500 series include Glenn Mercer (of the Feelies), Mercury Rev, Stephin Merritt (the Magnetic Fields), Thurston Moore, the Natvral (Kip Berman of The Pains of Being Pure At Heart), Papercuts, Real Estate, Surfer Blood and Xiu Xiu. Check out all of the videos shared to date here.

Check out Lanegan and Carlson’s cover below.