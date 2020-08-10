Diddy, Timbaland, Ty Dolla $ign and over 100 other prominent Black male figures are urging Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden to select a Black woman as his vice president.

In an open-letter published in the Atlanta Daily World — and after more than 700 Black women signed a similar letter — the artists, moguls, and entertainers wrote, “It disgusts us that Black women are not just being vetted in this VP process but unfairly criticized and scrutinized.” They added that “failing to select a Black woman in 2020″ could cost him the election.

“As someone who has said throughout the campaign that VP Joe Biden needs to choose a Black woman VP, the urgency for that pick has gone from something that SHOULD happen to something that HAS to happen,” the letter read.

Among the other names signing the letter were Jacquees, E-40, Felix da Housecat, and Doug E. Fresh. Its circulation follows Biden’s pledge to select a woman as his running mate and the news of his selection possibly coming this week.

“For too long Black women have been asked to do everything from rally the troops to risk their lives for the Democratic Party with no acknowledgment, no respect, no visibility, and certainly not enough support,” it read. “More than 700 Black women signed on to a letter demanding a Black woman VP. And we, black men, stand in solidarity with them.”

Check out the letter in full here.