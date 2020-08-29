Bryan Adams fans in Düsseldorf, Germany won’t be “returning to live” concerts so soon after all, as the “Return to Live” event starring the Canadian rocker has now been pushed back due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

Put on by Live Nation, the Sept. 4 show was announced a few weeks ago and supposed to mark the beginning of live shows in Germany once again, although many had their doubts that the country was ready for 12,000 people to sing along to “Summer of ’69” in Merkur Spiel-Arena.

“Despite a comprehensive health, hygiene, and safety program, organizers felt compelled to cancel the event in view of the increasing number of infections and subsequent capacity restrictions that were imposed on the event,” a statement released by the venue said.

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, as Germany has faced its fair share of complications and spikes amid their recent re-opening plans and they surely don’t want to have their own version of the recent Smash Mouth concert that appears to be responsible for hundreds of new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota.

All in all, postponing “Return to Live” until it’s actually safe to return to live concerts seems like a smart play — even if it means that people will have to wait at least a little while longer to belt out “Run to You” and “Heaven.”