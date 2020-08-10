Showing up maskless to a Smash Mouth show in the middle of a pandemic may make one seem like they ain’t the sharpest tool in the shed, but thousands still did just that on Sunday night.

An estimated 250,000 bikers attended this weekend’s 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which featured performances from the “All Star” rockers, album-sale-denying Trapt, Buckcherry, Quiet Riot and others. And while organizers for the South Dakota event said they’d encourage attendees to follow CDC COVID-19 recommendations, not many fans listened. Many were packed in for Smash Mouth and few, if any, were wearing masks.

At one point, Smash Mouth lead singer Steve Harwell said, “We’re all here together tonight. Fuck that COVID shit!”

🚨HAPPENING NOW🚨 The Buffalo Chip is attracting hundreds, if not thousands, due to the 80th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally (credit KOTATV) #SmashMouth #SouthDakota #Sturgis pic.twitter.com/3QyEtW7vi7 — Connor Matteson (@mattesontv) August 10, 2020

Trapt’s set, however, didn’t see too much commotion, thanks to a low turnout.

Maskless fans in relatively close proximity to each other watched the “Headstrong” singers. Some in the audience seemed to be keeping distance, but there didn’t seem to be too many fans in attendance in the first place, even after the group came at Ice T over their streaming numbers. For the most part, masks were nowhere to be found.

What will the outcome be after all these maskless bikers showed up for some early-to-mid ’00s classics? We’ll have to wait and see.