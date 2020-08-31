Björk Postpones Orchestral Concert Series Until 2021

It seemed too good to be true: Björk playing four live acoustic shows in front of an actual crowd this year.

Well, it was.

The Icelandic singer’s long-awaited orchestral show series — titled Björk Orkestral – Live from Reykjavík in Harpa — is postponed until January and February 2021, according to Iceland Airwaves. This is not its first time they’re being pushed back, either. The Harpa Hall shows were originally scheduled to kick off Aug. 9, got pushed to late August and then even further to September.

“The new dates are January 17th, 24th, 31st and February 7th,” a statement from Iceland Airwaves read. “This is because we can’t trust that the newly imposed restrictions will be be lifted in time for the shows and we always want to prioritize the health and safety of our guests and staff.”

The shows’ lineups remain the same, though.

On Jan. 17, Björk will be joined by a 15-piece chamber ensemble from the Iceland Symphony Orchestra. On Jan. 24, she takes the stage with the Hamrahlíð choir. A few days later on Jan. 31, she performs with brass from the Iceland Symphony Orchestra and flute septet Viibra, along with a harpist and pianist. And finally, on Feb. 7, Björk takes the stage with members of the Iceland Symphony Orchestra’s string section.

All tickets are still valid for the new dates, according to the statement, and the performances raise money for Kvennaathvarfid, an Icelandic charity that supports women and immigrants of different origins. Fans can grab tickets to stream the shows here.