Björk Is Playing Three Actual Concerts In Reykjavík This August

Björk is playing three actual concerts in August in her hometown of Reykjavík, because unlike the United States, Iceland has just about defeated the coronavirus.

The singer partnered with Iceland Airwaves for Björk Orkestral, three special matinee shows that will raise money for Kvennaathvarf — an Icelandic women’s shelter. The shows are slated to take place at Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall on Aug. 9, 15, and 23, and will be played to live audiences (not in their cars), as well as livestreamed.

The concert series will feature members of the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, flute septet Viibra, Hamrahlíð Choir, and special guests to perform arrangements live, without beats or electronics. Each night will have a unique setlist.

Tickets are available for pre-order via Iceland Airwaves on July 2 and go on sale to the general public the following day. Read a message about Björk Orkestral below.