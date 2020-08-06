Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will undoubtedly be one of the top titles of the holiday season this year, and now gamers can hear the song that will soundtrack the series’ first journey into Nordic territory.

Featuring metal drummer-turned-Nordic folk frontman Einar Selvik (who’s also appeared alongside his music on History Channel’s Vikings), the track serves as both a seemingly accurate and appropriate representation of 9th-century Viking culture as well as a launching point to excite players for their action-packed adventure.

Created by veteran film and video game composers Sarah Schachner and Jesper Kyd, the theme carries the weight of protagonist Eivor’s personal conflicts and overarching journey throughout the game.

“We wanted the main theme to simultaneously evoke feelings of uncertainty and hope, what I imagine many of these Vikings must have felt as they bravely sailed across the seas to an unknown fate,” Schachner said. “There is a building emotional tension throughout the arrangement, personifying Eivor’s epic journey.”

“We focused on creating a melody and experience that connected deeply with the journey Eivor is on while using sounds that transport you into the Viking age,” Kyd added.

Check out the premiere of the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla main theme below and pre-save it here.