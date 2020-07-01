With 90% independent venues at risk of shuttering permanently due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Superchunk, the Mountain Goats and Iron & Wine are just some of the North Carolina artists who are trying to save a longtime local spot, Cat’s Cradle, from closing its doors for good.

Cover Charge: NC Artists Go Under Cover to Benefit Cat’s Cradle is a collection of 25 tracks featuring the groups above along with other North Carolina musicians.

“Each act performs a cover version of a favorite song, with many recorded during the pandemic,” the website said.

Superchunk covered “Can’t Stop the World” by The Go-Go’s while The Mountain Goats’ put their spin on Paradise Lost’s “The Longest Winter.”

Cat’s Cradle, located in Carrboro, North Carolina, has been hosting live shows for 50 years. All proceeds from the sale will benefit the venue and keep it going “for generations to come.”

“With its concert calendar canceled and the building shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the club is struggling to cover rent and basic overhead costs,” the website said. “With the prospect of drastically reduced revenue even after shows return, there is a growing need to help it survive until things normalize.”

Cover Charge: NC Artists Go Under Cover to Benefit Cat’s Cradle will be releasing on July 31 exclusively on Bandcamp. Pre-orders start on July 3, and you can find out more information on how to get the album here.

See the official announcement below.