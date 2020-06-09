While many states are starting to open, live music venues are still closed. And many owners have said that they may be shuttered for good due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Los Angeles’ legendary Troubadour said in May that the venue may not survive the pandemic.

The National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) conducted a survey representing 2,000 members from all 50 states. And results found that 90% of the organization’s members say “they will close permanently in a few months without federal funding.”

And while many are using the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), it won’t solve their current financial issues.

NIVA has put together a proposal that calls on Congress to make adjustments to the PPP so that it will better help the needs of the venues — namely half a year’s worth of payroll for full-time and part-time employees), benefits and fix operating costs that include rent/mortgage payments, utilities, taxes and insurance. NIVA is also asking for loan forgiveness and tax credits. You can find out more information on what NIVA is asking Congress for here.

“Live event venues were among the first to close as COVID-19 spread across the country, and they are likely to be among the last to reopen,” a letter that was sent to House of Representative and Senate leaders in late May.

It also added, “Concerts and live events may not be possible until a vaccine is readily available to the public, which could be months away. Until that time, live event venues will remain shuttered, leaving employees without jobs and businesses without revenue. The continued closures will impact the hundreds of contractors, suppliers, and business partners that support the live entertainment industry in our states and districts.”

If you would like to help the cause, visit SaveOurStages.com to send a letter to your representatives.