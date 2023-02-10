Instagram Facebook Twitter
IdiotBox Effects Fuses Pop Culture Nostalgia With Unique Guitar Pedals
Burt Bacharach
Burt Bacharach’s 10 Best Songs
Liv.e
Living in Liv.e’s Drug-Inspired Soundscape

Drummer Jon Wurster Stepping Back From Superchunk After 31 Years

Bat Fangs’ Laura King will step in for band’s Feb. 17 show in Raleigh, N.C.
Jon Wurster (photo: Lloyd Bishop / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

After more than three decades, Superchunk drummer Jon Wurster is winding down his role for the beloved and influential North Carolina indie rock outfit. Wurster, who also drums in Mountain Goats and the Bob Mould Band, and with Tom Scharpling is also half of The Best Show weekly comedy program, shared the news today (Feb. 10) on the 30th anniversary of the release of Superchunk’s album On the Mouth.

“After much soul-searching I have decided to fade back from my role as Director of Percussive Research at Superchunk Industries,” wrote Wurster, who has built up a devoted social media fanbase with the hashtags #mynewworstfriend and #rockandrollweirdness. “It’s been a very productive thirty-one years but my heart just isn’t in it anymore.” Referencing a purple top that has become something of an inside joke amid Superchunk fans, he says, “I will most likely don The Shirt™ on special occasions, but unless otherwise noted, my office will be occupied by a more than capable, to-be-named DoPR.”

Wurster joined Superchunk in 1991 and has anchored the band’s rhythm section ever since. Original bassist Laura Ballance stopped touring with the band in 2013 and was replaced by Jason Narducy. Superchunk is rounded out by vocalist/guitarist Mac McCaughan and guitarist Jim Wilbur; McCaughan and Ballance continue to run Merge Records out of the college town of Chapel Hill, N.C.

Superchunk’s first show minus Wurster will be on Feb. 17 at the Carolina Hurricanes Fan Fest in Raleigh, N.C., with Bat Fangs’ Laura King taking his place on drums. “I wish nothing but the best for Mac, Jim, and Jason as they continue producing the high quality, live rock music you have come to know and love,” he said. “It has been an honor serving you and I’ll rock your faces somewhere down the line.”

Superchunk

Superchunk Share Latest Single 'This Night' From Wild Loneliness

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jon Wurster (@jonwurster)

